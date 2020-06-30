PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) – An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, takes off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) June 30, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 04:23 Photo ID: 6257492 VIRIN: 200630-N-TL141-1067 Resolution: 5625x3750 Size: 1.41 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN