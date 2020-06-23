U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, prepare reindeer meat for dinner during a Norwegian survival skills training event at the Haltdalen Training Facility, Norway, June 23, 2020. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 04:07 Photo ID: 6257484 VIRIN: 200623-M-OX257-1521 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.48 MB Location: HALTDALEN TRAINING FACILITY, NO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Boots of the Norwegian Soldier [Image 13 of 13], by Sgt Abrey Liggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.