    Boots of the Norwegian Soldier [Image 10 of 13]

    Boots of the Norwegian Soldier

    HALTDALEN TRAINING FACILITY, NORWAY

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, prepare reindeer meat for dinner during a Norwegian survival skills training event at the Haltdalen Training Facility, Norway, June 23, 2020. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    VIRIN: 200623-M-OX257-1521
    Location: HALTDALEN TRAINING FACILITY, NO
