Boots of the Norwegian Soldier

A U.S. Marine with Marine Rotational Force – Europe 20.2, Marine Forces Europe and Africa, tries reindeer sausage from a Norwegian soldier with Brigade North/Norwegian Army during a Norwegian survival skills training event at the Haltdalen Training Facility, Norway, June 23, 2020. MRF-E conducts various exercises including arctic cold-weather and mountain-warfare training, as well as military-to-military engagements throughout Europe that enhance cooperation among partners and allies. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Abrey Liggins)
