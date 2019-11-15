Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Can See For Miles and Miles [Image 12 of 12]

    I Can See For Miles and Miles

    WA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2019

    Photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, assisted 17th Field Artillery Brigade during battalion sling-load external evaluations (EXEVALS.) on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, November 15, 2019. Field artillery units conduct EXEVALS in order to assess the organization on their mission essential tasks and drills. The Soldiers used inactive, lightweight HIMARS rocket pods to conduct the evaluation. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Can See For Miles and Miles [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

