In Your Eyes

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2-158th Assault Helicopter Battalion, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, assisted 17th Field Artillery Brigade during battalion sling-load external evaluations (EXEVALS.) on Joint Base Lewis-McChord, November 15, 2019. Field artillery units conduct EXEVALS in order to assess the organization on their mission essential tasks and drills. The Soldiers used inactive, lightweight HIMARS rocket pods to conduct the evaluation. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

