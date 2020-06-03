The 645th ICTC competes in DA Connelly Competition

Soldiers from the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company were the winners of the United States Army Reserve Field Kitchen award at the 52nd Annual Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program, in a desert setting, on Fort Irwin March 6. Part of the competition scenario is preparing a meal in a combat zone environment. Stations where security is observed, hands can be washed, Soldiers can be signed in, meals can be eaten, utensils can be washed, and a fully functional kitchen is displayed.

