Soldiers from the 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company were the winners of the United States Army Reserve Field Kitchen award at the 52nd Annual Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program, in a desert setting, on Fort Irwin March 6. Part of the competition scenario is preparing a meal in a combat zone environment. Stations where security is observed, hands can be washed, Soldiers can be signed in, meals can be eaten, utensils can be washed, and a fully functional kitchen is displayed.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 18:01
|Photo ID:
|6257208
|VIRIN:
|200306-A-VA095-090
|Resolution:
|3690x2618
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, The 645th ICTC competes in DA Connelly Competition [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
The 645th ICTC competes in DA Connelly Competition
LEAVE A COMMENT