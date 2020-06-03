Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 645th ICTC competes in DA Connelly Competition

    The 645th ICTC competes in DA Connelly Competition

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Capt. Fernando Ochoa 

    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)   

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Charles Hunter, D.A. evaluator, awards Capt. Victor Ferrer, 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company company commander and First Sgt. Antonika Lee the United States Army Reserve Field Kitchen award at the 52nd Annual Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program, in a desert setting, on Fort Irwin March 6.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 18:01
    Photo ID: 6257207
    VIRIN: 200306-A-VA095-915
    Resolution: 2817x3204
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    This work, The 645th ICTC competes in DA Connelly Competition [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Fernando Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    The 645th ICTC competes in DA Connelly Competition
    The 645th ICTC competes in DA Connelly Competition

    The 645th ICTC competes in DA Connelly Competition

    Los Angeles
    Pentagon
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    311th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program
    Citizen Warrior
    79th TSC
    645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company
    Virtual Battle Assembly

