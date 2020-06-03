The 645th ICTC competes in DA Connelly Competition

Chief Warrant Officer 5 Charles Hunter, D.A. evaluator, awards Capt. Victor Ferrer, 645th Inland Cargo Transportation Company company commander and First Sgt. Antonika Lee the United States Army Reserve Field Kitchen award at the 52nd Annual Phillip A. Connelly Awards Program, in a desert setting, on Fort Irwin March 6.
