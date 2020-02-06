Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard service members assist the Public Heath Service on the Navajo Nation [Image 2 of 2]

    Arizona National Guard service members assist the Public Heath Service on the Navajo Nation

    CHINLE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Spc. Paige Curtiss, 253rd Engineer Battalion, food service specialist, speaks to a COVID-19 patient at an alternate care facility on the Navajo Nation in Chinle, Ariz., June 2, 2020. Arizona National Guard service members are assisting the Public Heath Service while they care for COVID-19 patients by providing security and other non-medical tasks as needed (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

    Date Taken: 06.02.2020
    Location: CHINLE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arizona National Guard service members assist the Public Heath Service on the Navajo Nation [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    From Code Talkers to COVID Talkers; Arizona National Guard Soldiers build upon Navajo military legacy

