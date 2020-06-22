Rear Adm. Keith Smith (left), commander of the 5th Coast Guard District; Capt. Joseph Deer (center), previous commanding officer of Air Station Elizabeth City; and Capt. William Lewin (right), incoming commanding officer of Air Station Elizabeth City, salute the American Flag during the change-of-command ceremony on June 22, 2020, at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The event was live streamed on the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic Facebook page. (Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 15:23
|Photo ID:
|6256935
|VIRIN:
|200622-G-G0105-0002
|Resolution:
|4165x3332
|Size:
|2.37 MB
|Location:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT