    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command [Image 2 of 3]

    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 North

    Rear Adm. Keith Smith (left), commander of the 5th Coast Guard District; Capt. Joseph Deer (center), previous commanding officer of Air Station Elizabeth City; and Capt. William Lewin (right), incoming commanding officer of Air Station Elizabeth City, salute the American Flag during the change-of-command ceremony on June 22, 2020, at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The event was live streamed on the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic Facebook page. (Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 15:23
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
