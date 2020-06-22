Rear Adm. Keith Smith (left), commander of the 5th Coast Guard District; Capt. Joseph Deer (center), previous commanding officer of Air Station Elizabeth City; and Capt. William Lewin (right), incoming commanding officer of Air Station Elizabeth City, salute the American Flag during the change-of-command ceremony on June 22, 2020, at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. The event was live streamed on the U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic Facebook page. (Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 15:23 Photo ID: 6256935 VIRIN: 200622-G-G0105-0002 Resolution: 4165x3332 Size: 2.37 MB Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.