Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command

Rear Adm. Keith Smith (left), commander of the 5th Coast Guard District, presents a Legion of Merit award to Capt. Joseph Deer (right), previous commanding officer of Air Station Elizabeth City, during the unit's change-of-command ceremony on June 22, 2020, at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Capt. Joseph Deer is now scheduled to retire from the Coast Guard. (Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City)

