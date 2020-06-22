Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command [Image 1 of 3]

    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command

    ELIZABETH CITY, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5 North

    Rear Adm. Keith Smith (left), commander of the 5th Coast Guard District, presents a Legion of Merit award to Capt. Joseph Deer (right), previous commanding officer of Air Station Elizabeth City, during the unit's change-of-command ceremony on June 22, 2020, at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Capt. Joseph Deer is now scheduled to retire from the Coast Guard. (Photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 15:22
    Photo ID: 6256934
    VIRIN: 200622-G-G0105-0001
    Resolution: 4571x3657
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command
    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command
    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, N.C., change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    deer
    retirement
    airsta
    lewin
    change or command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT