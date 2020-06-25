Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Mail operations during COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3]

    Mail operations during COVID-19

    KUWAIT

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell 

    Task Force Spartan

    Soldiers with Task Force Spartan work to keep mail operations open while deployed overseas in Kuwait. During Covid-19 with little for soldiers to look forward to mail helps to keep moral up. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 10:11
    Photo ID: 6256457
    VIRIN: 200625-Z-VH376-1111
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mail operations during COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mail operations during COVID-19
    Mail operations during COVID-19
    Mail operations during COVID-19

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Sgt. Andrew Winchell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT