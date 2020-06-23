Soldiers with Task Force Spartan work to keep mail operations open while deployed overseas in Kuwait. During Covid-19 with little for soldiers to look forward to mail helps to keep moral up. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Andrew Winchell)
This work, Mail operations during COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Andrew Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
