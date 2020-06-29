200629-N-FA490-2040

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Laura Cordova, left, reports conditions of a simulated casualty, as Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Chaupetta serves as Engineering Training Team supervisor during a damage control simulation aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), June 29, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

