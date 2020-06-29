Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    200629-N-FA490-2040 [Image 5 of 5]

    200629-N-FA490-2040

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Langholf 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Laura Cordova, left, reports conditions of a simulated casualty, as Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Michael Chaupetta serves as Engineering Training Team supervisor during a damage control simulation aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), June 29, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 08:59
    Photo ID: 6256410
    VIRIN: 200629-N-FA490-2040
    Resolution: 6533x4358
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200629-N-FA490-2040 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrew Langholf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Southern Command
    DDG
    Destroyer
    USN
    Halsey
    FA490
    Langholf
    EnhancedCNops

