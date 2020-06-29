200629-N-FA490-2051

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class Laura, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Marck Olaes, both assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97), follow procedures during a damage control simulation in a machinery space aboard Halsey, June 29, 2020. Halsey is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Langholf/Released)

