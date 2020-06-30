386th ESFS welcomes new commander, Lt. Col. Yon Dugger

Col. Andrew Pate, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group commander, left, passes the ceremonial guidon to Lt. Col. Yon Dugger, incoming 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 30, 2020. The American change of command ceremony is a military tradition dating back to July 3, 1775, and today symbolizes the passing of responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

