    386th ESFS welcomes new commander, Lt. Col. Yon Dugger [Image 1 of 2]

    386th ESFS welcomes new commander, Lt. Col. Yon Dugger

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Isaiah Soliz 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Pate, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group commander, left, collects the ceremonial guidon from Lt. Col. Shawn Redmond, outgoing 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 30, 2020. The American change of command ceremony is a military tradition dating back to July 3, 1775, and today symbolizes the passing of responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)

