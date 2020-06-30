Col. Andrew Pate, 386th Expeditionary Maintenance Group commander, left, collects the ceremonial guidon from Lt. Col. Shawn Redmond, outgoing 386th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron commander, right, during a change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 30, 2020. The American change of command ceremony is a military tradition dating back to July 3, 1775, and today symbolizes the passing of responsibilities from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Isaiah J. Soliz)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 07:51
|Photo ID:
|6256350
|VIRIN:
|200630-F-XK019-1020
|Resolution:
|2575x1839
|Size:
|3.05 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 386th ESFS welcomes new commander, Lt. Col. Yon Dugger [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Isaiah Soliz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
