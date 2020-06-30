Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army airborne task force descends into Guam [Image 4 of 8]

    Army airborne task force descends into Guam

    GUAM

    06.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Hundreds of paratroopers of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, demonstrate a joint forcible entry into Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29 after a direct flight from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Army's airborne brigade in the Pacific provides the Joint force the capability to rapidly deploy to and seize contested territory. The Airborne force underpins United States' commitment to the security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region and to safely conduct operations in a COVID-19 environment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 23:11
    Photo ID: 6256144
    VIRIN: 200629-A-DU810-004
    Resolution: 1620x1080
    Size: 973.04 KB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army airborne task force descends into Guam [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Guam
    Airborne

