Army airborne task force descends into Guam

Hundreds of paratroopers of the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, demonstrate a joint forcible entry into Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29 after a direct flight from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. The Army's airborne brigade in the Pacific provides the Joint force the capability to rapidly deploy to and seize contested territory. The Airborne force underpins United States' commitment to the security and stability in the Indo-Pacific Region and to safely conduct operations in a COVID-19 environment.

