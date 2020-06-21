Army Reserve Nurse deploys to Saipan in Support of COVID-19 Response

Maj. James F. Schmidt, a Certified Nurse Anesthetist, was one of six nurses assigned to the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital – Pacific, 9th Mission Support Command, that deployed to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands to provide medical expertise in support of COVID-19 response efforts.

Date Taken: 06.21.2020
Location: MP
Hometown: GREENVILLE, SC, US