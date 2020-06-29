Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army Reserve Nurse deploys to Saipan in Support of COVID-19 Response [Image 1 of 3]

    Army Reserve Nurse deploys to Saipan in Support of COVID-19 Response

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    06.29.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    9th Mission Support Command

    Nurses from the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital-Pacific, headquartered at Fort Shafter Flats, Honolulu, Hawaii, deployed to the Commonwealth of the Northern Marian islands to help increase medical capacity.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 21:25
    Photo ID: 6256078
    VIRIN: 200629-A-EY244-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 364.05 KB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Nurse deploys to Saipan in Support of COVID-19 Response [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Reserve Nurse deploys to Saipan in Support of COVID-19 Response
    Army Reserve Nurse deploys to Saipan in Support of COVID-19 Response
    Army Reserve Nurse deploys to Saipan in Support of COVID-19 Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army Reserve Nurse deploys to Saipan in Support of COVID-19 Response

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    USAR
    9th MSC
    9MSC
    U.S. Indopacom
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT