Nurses from the 1984th U.S. Army Hospital-Pacific, headquartered at Fort Shafter Flats, Honolulu, Hawaii, deployed to the Commonwealth of the Northern Marian islands to help increase medical capacity.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 21:25 Photo ID: 6256078 VIRIN: 200629-A-EY244-1001 Resolution: 1600x1200 Size: 364.05 KB Location: MP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Reserve Nurse deploys to Saipan in Support of COVID-19 Response [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.