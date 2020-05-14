NIWC Pacific’s agile digital workflow tool gets 3D-printed products into warfighter hands quickly

200404-N-ZZ999-003 Charleston, SC (May 4, 2020) A 3D printer in Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic’s (NIWC Atlantic’s) On-Demand Manufacturing (ODM) Lab uses additive manufacturing (AM) to print the headband component of a face shield. NIWC Atlantic’s ODM Lab, which consists of over a dozen engineers, logisticians and quality representatives, was able to deliver 100 completed face shields in one week as part of an effort to equip the workforce with personal protective equipment in response to COVID-19. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific’s AM digital workflow tool routed the printing job to NIWC Atlantic’s ODM Lab, which continues to print face shield components daily, based on printer availability and capacity.

