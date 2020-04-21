200421-N-ZZ999-002 Charleston, SC (April 21, 2020) A face mask kit is shown, including its components: instructions for sanitization and use, parts for two different methods for securing the mask portion to the face, and several layers of filter material necessary to prolong mask effectiveness. NIWC Atlantic’s ODM Lab, which consists of over a dozen engineers, logisticians and quality representatives, printed 1,650 retention rings for face mask kits as part of an effort to equip the workforce with personal protective equipment in response to COVID-19. Naval Information Warfare Center Pacific’s AM digital workflow tool routed the printing job to NIWC Atlantic’s ODM Lab based on printer availability and capacity.

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NIWC Pacific's agile digital workflow tool gets 3D-printed products into warfighter hands quickly [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.