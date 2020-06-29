Arizona National Guard service members delivered personal protection equipment June 29, 2020 to a local distribution center in Globe, Ariz. for Gila County residents. The delivery is part of the Arizona National Guard’s response to community needs during this COVID19 state of emergency (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:35 Photo ID: 6255864 VIRIN: 200629-Z-CC902-0066 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 7.64 MB Location: AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard delivers PPE material for Gila County residents [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.