    East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area at Fort McCoy [Image 16 of 20]

    East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2020

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                     

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. East Silver Lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The lake has a variety of freshwater species for anglers, such as bluegill as well as brook trout. The lake is a popular ice fishing location on post as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 06.04.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:51
    Photo ID: 6255856
    VIRIN: 200604-A-OK556-474
    Resolution: 3648x2736
    Size: 3.71 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area at Fort McCoy [Image 20 of 20], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    fishing
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy
    East Silver Lake

