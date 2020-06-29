East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis. East Silver Lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post. The lake has a variety of freshwater species for anglers, such as bluegill as well as brook trout. The lake is a popular ice fishing location on post as well. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

East Silver Lake Fishing and Recreation Area is shown June 4, 2020, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



East Silver Lake is one of several fishing and recreation areas on the installation and is located on Fort McCoy’s South Post.



The lake has a variety of freshwater species for anglers, such as bluegill as well as brook trout.



The lake is a popular ice fishing location on post as well.



