Strut Change

Tech Sgts. Cody McKay, Jason Priest and Senior Airman Ethan Ladnier, 403rd Maintenance Squadron aerorepair technicians, inspect and clean the parts to be installed on the new front strut on a WC-130J Super Hercules during a C letter inspection, which is the longest and most invasive inspection that occurs on the aircraft at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

