Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Strut Change [Image 3 of 3]

    Strut Change

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech Sgts. Cody McKay, Jason Priest and Senior Airman Ethan Ladnier, 403rd Maintenance Squadron aerorepair technicians, inspect and clean the parts to be installed on the new front strut on a WC-130J Super Hercules during a C letter inspection, which is the longest and most invasive inspection that occurs on the aircraft at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:07
    Photo ID: 6255812
    VIRIN: 200617-F-WF462-1041
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 9.46 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strut Change [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Strut Change
    Strut Change
    Strut Change

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    maintainers
    U.S. Air Force Reserve
    ISO dock
    403rd Wing
    403rd MXS
    Reserve Citizen Airmen
    aerorepair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT