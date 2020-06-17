Tech Sgts. Cody McKay, Jason Priest and Senior Airman Ethan Ladnier, 403rd Maintenance Squadron aerorepair technicians, inspect and clean the parts to be installed on the new front strut on a WC-130J Super Hercules during a C letter inspection, which is the longest and most invasive inspection that occurs on the aircraft at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 16:07
|Photo ID:
|6255812
|VIRIN:
|200617-F-WF462-1041
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|9.46 MB
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Strut Change [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
