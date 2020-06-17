Master Sgt. Rickey Carroll, 403rd Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, inspects and reinstalls the nose landing gear extension retractor on a WC-130J Super Hercules during a C letter inspection, which is the longest and most invasive inspection that occurs on the aircraft at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:07 Photo ID: 6255811 VIRIN: 200617-F-WF462-1013 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 6.71 MB Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strut Change [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Jessica Kendziorek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.