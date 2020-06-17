Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strut Change [Image 2 of 3]

    Strut Change

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Kendziorek 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Rickey Carroll, 403rd Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, inspects and reinstalls the nose landing gear extension retractor on a WC-130J Super Hercules during a C letter inspection, which is the longest and most invasive inspection that occurs on the aircraft at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jessica L. Kendziorek)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020
    VIRIN: 200617-F-WF462-1013
