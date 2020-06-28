Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200628-N-ML137-1059 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 28, 2020) An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 launches on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) maintaining Ronald Reagan’s tactical presence on the seas. Ronald Reagan is part of the Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:20
    Photo ID: 6255807
    VIRIN: 200628-N-ML137-1059
    Resolution: 6101x4072
    Size: 970.32 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    CVN 76
    Pacific
    F/A-18F Super Hornet
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    catapult
    FDNF
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    Diamondbacks
    launch
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    Sailors
    flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    Yokosuka
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Pacific
    international waters
    dual carrier operations
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing
    NIMCSF2020

