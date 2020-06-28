200628-N-ML137-1059 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 28, 2020) An F/A-18F Super Hornet attached to the Diamondbacks of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102 launches on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) maintaining Ronald Reagan’s tactical presence on the seas. Ronald Reagan is part of the Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:20 Photo ID: 6255807 VIRIN: 200628-N-ML137-1059 Resolution: 6101x4072 Size: 970.32 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.