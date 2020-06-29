USNA Induction Days 2020: June 29th

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 29, 2020) The United States Naval Academy welcomes the incoming 4th class midshipmen, or plebes, of the Class of 2024 during a four-day induction process due to restrictions set forth by the COVID-19 pandemic for this 2020 year. I-Day marks the beginning of a demanding six-week indoctrination period called Plebe Summer, intended to transition the candidates from civilian to military life. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Kenneth D. Aston Jr/Released)

