    USNA Induction Days 2020 [Image 3 of 4]

    USNA Induction Days 2020

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nathan Burke 

    United States Naval Academy

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (June 29, 2020) The United States Naval Academy welcomes the incoming 4th class midshipmen, or plebes, of the Class of 2024 during a four-day induction process due to restrictions set forth by the COVID-19 pandemic for this 2020 year. I-Day marks the beginning of a demanding six-week indoctrination period called Plebe Summer, intended to transition the candidates from civilian to military life. As the undergraduate college of our country's naval service, the Naval Academy prepares young men and women to become professional officers of competence, character, and compassion in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. (U.S. Navy photo Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan Burke/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 14:00
    Photo ID: 6255636
    VIRIN: 200629-N-OI810-0028
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNA Induction Days 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Nathan Burke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USNA
    Plebes
    I-day

