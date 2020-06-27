PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2020) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Zachry Harris prepares to fire a shot line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) June 27, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 12:28 Photo ID: 6255417 VIRIN: 200627-N-ZM949-1073 Resolution: 3283x3283 Size: 894.09 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200627-N-ZM949-1073 [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Erick Parsons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.