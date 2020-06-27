200627-N-ZM949-1065

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2020) U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) transits the Pacific Ocean during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) June 27, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

