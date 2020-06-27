Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.27.2020

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PACIFIC OCEAN (June 27, 2020) U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) transits the Pacific Ocean during a replenishment-at-sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Laramie (T-AO 203) June 27, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 12:28
    VIRIN: 200627-N-ZM949-1065
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
