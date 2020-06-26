CARIBBEAN SEA (June 26, 2020) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 undergoes pre-flight checks on the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 12:21 Photo ID: 6255398 VIRIN: 200626-N-KK394-1007 Resolution: 4714x3143 Size: 448.19 KB Location: CARIBBEAN SEA, CARIBBEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 200626-N-KK394-1007 [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Anderson W Branch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.