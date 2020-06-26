200626-N-KK394-1016

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARIBBEAN SEA, CARIBBEAN SEA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    CARIBBEAN SEA (June 26, 2020) U.S. Navy Sailors conduct pre-flight checks on an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the "Sea Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 on the flight deck of the Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7). Detroit is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South's mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA, CARIBBEAN SEA
