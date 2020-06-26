Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th EMS Change of Command [Image 2 of 4]

    4th EMS Change of Command

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Col. Leah R. Fry, 4th Maintenance Group commander (left), passes the guidon to Maj. Ryan B. Hudson (right), as Hudson assumes command of the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 26, 2020. Hudson came from 432d Maintenance Group, 30th Reconnaissance Squadron, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

