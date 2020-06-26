4th EMS Change of Command

Col. Leah R. Fry, 4th Maintenance Group commander (left), passes the guidon to Maj. Ryan B. Hudson (right), as Hudson assumes command of the 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 26, 2020. Hudson came from 432d Maintenance Group, 30th Reconnaissance Squadron, Creech Air Force Base, Nevada. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

