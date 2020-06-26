4th EMS Change of Command

Maj. John R. Ware, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander (right), passes the guidon flag to Col. Leah R. Fry, 4th Maintenance Group commander (left),during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 26, 2020. As the 4th EMS commander, Ware led 458 personnel spanning 29 work centers and supported 94 F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

