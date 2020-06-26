Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th EMS Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    4th EMS Change of Command

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Maj. John R. Ware, 4th Equipment Maintenance Squadron commander (right), passes the guidon flag to Col. Leah R. Fry, 4th Maintenance Group commander (left),during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 26, 2020. As the 4th EMS commander, Ware led 458 personnel spanning 29 work centers and supported 94 F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 11:20
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    CoC
    4th FW
    4th EMS

