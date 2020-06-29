Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CE Badge Wall [Image 3 of 4]

    CE Badge Wall

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Gianna Greben 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    The rear element is a granite wall topped by a striking stainless-steel version of our winged-compass and gear from the CE Badge facing the granite world map

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 10:42
    Photo ID: 6255351
    VIRIN: 200629-O-KB839-661
    Resolution: 960x720
    Size: 123.97 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CE Badge Wall [Image 4 of 4], by Gianna Greben, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Civil Engineer Memorial Rendering
    Prime BEEF Wall
    CE Badge Wall
    RED HORSE Wall

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Civil Engineer Memorial Becoming a Reality

    TAGS

    CE
    CE Memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT