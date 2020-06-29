Civil Engineer Memorial Becoming a Reality

Courtesy Photo | The proposed Air Force Civil Engineer Memorial is a world map etched on a large...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The proposed Air Force Civil Engineer Memorial is a world map etched on a large granite wall at the front, with two smaller side elements and one rear element. (CE Weekly photo provided by Air Force Civil Engineer Memorial Committee) see less | View Image Page

CE Weekly Submission by Maj Gen Timothy A. Byers USAF (Ret) Chair, Air Force Civil Engineer Memorial Fund //



I am pleased to announce that we are ready to proceed with an Air Force Civil Engineer Memorial to be built at the National Museum of the Air Force’s Phase II Memorial Park at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. When I served as The Civil Engineer from 2009 to 2013, one of the themes I often mentioned was the Proud Heritage of Air Force Civil Engineers, and we now have an opportunity to display that Proud Heritage for everyone to enjoy. The memorial will recognize all of our AF Civil Engineers who have served our country to defend freedom at installations around the world, and especially those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the noble cause.



The Civil Engineer Memorial Committee, made up of retired officers, enlisted and civilians, was established to lead this endeavor. One of the biggest challenges was how to visually depict the diverse CE mission. After reviewing several options, the committee agreed on a unique design.



We designed this memorial to be both inspirational and informative and be one of the most engaging in the extensive Memorial Park at the Museum, visited by about one million people each year. The memorial will honor all Air Force Civil Engineers who plan, design, build, protect, recover, and sustain installations and facilities from which the Air and Space Forces perform their mission regardless of their discipline or location.



The centerpiece of the memorial will highlight the most visible impact of the Civil Engineer mission—the hundreds of installations where Civil Engineers have served. In 1941, Gen Hap Arnold said, “Air bases are a determining factor in the success of air operations. The two-legged stool of men and planes would topple over without this equally important third leg.” The Memorial Park has dozens of memorials rightly dedicated to people and planes, but almost none dedicated to that “important third leg.” The 10x15-foot map of the world on the granite wall will feature engraved colored “dots” signifying active and inactive installations and demonstrate the wide-reaching impact of our career field. The map will include both peacetime and contingency bases, including the Guard and Reserve, where Civil Engineers lived and worked. Nearly everyone who views the memorial will be able to immediately identify with one or more locations where they served and be reminded that Civil Engineers led the way in providing, operating and maintaining that installation. CE’s Proud Heritage will be on display for all to appreciate.



The granite element facing the map will include the CE badge and be topped by a stunning stainless steel “winged compass and gear.” Engraved messages on the side granite elements walls will salute the Prime BEEF and RED HORSE programs.



We decided to place the memorial at the National Museum of the Air Force, the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the world, open to the public and in a serene setting surrounded by memories of Airmen past and present. The Museum will also provide maintenance in perpetuity for the memorial and the adjacent grounds. The RED HORSE & Prime BEEF Association will update the memorial as needed. Fabrication and installation of the memorial’s granite and stainless-steel elements is completely privately funded.



Someday, I hope you and your loved ones will visit the CE Memorial that honors your service and you can proudly say “I am a member of the Civil Engineer Family."