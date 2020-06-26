Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-5 ADA Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    4-5 ADA Change of Command

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Army LTC Noble, outgoing commander, relenquishes command of the 4-5 4-5 Air Defense Artillery Regiment to LTC Werry during a Change of Command Ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2020. The 4-5 ADA is deployed to the CENTCOM area of responsibility in support of stability and defense in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)

