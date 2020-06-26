4-5 ADA Change of Command

U.S. Army LTC Noble, outgoing commander, relenquishes command of the 4-5 4-5 Air Defense Artillery Regiment to LTC Werry during a Change of Command Ceremony at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2020. The 4-5 ADA is deployed to the CENTCOM area of responsibility in support of stability and defense in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Wiseman)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 10:23
|Photo ID:
|6255346
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-FD161-0025
|Resolution:
|5986x4612
|Size:
|17.72 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
