    Andrew Lombardo selected as 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve [Image 2 of 2]

    Andrew Lombardo selected as 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo is the 14th Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Reserve. Previously, Lombardo served as command sergeant major of the 200th Military Police Command, Fort Meade, Md. He is a combat veteran who has served in every leadership position from team leader to division command sergeant major.

    During his 34 years of distinguished military service, he has served in six overseas deployments including Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Operation Joint Guard Bosnia, Operation Joint Guardian Kosovo, twice in service in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan).

    Lombardo is a native New Yorker and in his civilian career, he serves as a police executive holding the rank of deputy inspector with the New York City Police Department.

