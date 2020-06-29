Andrew Lombardo selected as 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve

Photo By Master Sgt. Michel Sauret | Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo is the 14th Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Michel Sauret | Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo is the 14th Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Reserve. Previously, Lombardo served as command sergeant major of the 200th Military Police Command, Fort Meade, Md. He is a combat veteran who has served in every leadership position from team leader to division command sergeant major. During his 34 years of distinguished military service, he has served in six overseas deployments including Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Operation Joint Guard Bosnia, Operation Joint Guardian Kosovo, twice in service in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan). Lombardo is a native New Yorker and in his civilian career, he serves as a police executive holding the rank of deputy inspector with the New York City Police Department. see less | View Image Page

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Lt. Gen. Charles D. Luckey, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, announces the selection of Command Sgt. Maj. Andrew Lombardo, as the 14th Command Sergeant Major, U.S. Army Reserve.



Previously, Lombardo served as command sergeant major of the 200th Military Police Command, Fort Meade, Md. He is a combat veteran who has served in every leadership position from team leader to division command sergeant major.



During his 34 years of distinguished military service, he has served in six overseas deployments including Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Operation Joint Guard Bosnia, Operation Joint Guardian Kosovo, twice in service in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan).



Lombardo is a native New Yorker and in his civilian career, he serves as a police executive holding the rank of deputy inspector with the New York City Police Department.



As the 14th Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, Lombardo will be the principal enlisted adviser to the Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, and other senior Army leaders on regulations, policies and quality of life issues related to nearly 200,000 Army Reserve Soldiers. He will succeed Command Sgt. Maj. Ted Copeland, who has served in the position since March 2017.



Lombardo earned a Master’s of Science Degree in the Administration of Justice from the University of Louisville. He is a 2007 honor graduate of the prestigious Southern Police Institute and a 2016 graduate of the Naval Post-Graduate Institute Executive Leaders Course. Lombardo is a New York State licensed emergency medical technician and a nationally certified emergency medical technician.



His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (awarded twice), the Meritorious Service Medal (3rd award), the Army Commendation Medal (7th award), the Army Achievement Medal (5th award), the Navy Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal (with two Campaign Stars), Air Assault Badge, the German Armed Forces Badge for Weapons Proficiency in Gold (Schützenschnur Gold), and the Meritorious Unit Citation (awarded twice).



When not working, he enjoys running marathons, hiking, diving, motorcycling, traveling and spending time with his wife Elizabeth, an accomplished attorney.