99th ERS Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Gryn, right, outgoing 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, receives The Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Jason Camilletti, left, 48th Operations Group commander and presiding officer, during a change of command ceremony, at RAF Fairford, England, June 24, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

