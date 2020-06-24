Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    99th ERS Change of Command [Image 5 of 13]

    99th ERS Change of Command

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Peter Gryn, right, outgoing 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron commander, receives The Meritorious Service Medal from Col. Jason Camilletti, left, 48th Operations Group commander and presiding officer, during a change of command ceremony, at RAF Fairford, England, June 24, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)

