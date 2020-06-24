A U-2 Lockheed aircraft stands on display during the 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron change of command ceremony, at RAF Fairford, England, June 24, 2020. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 05:35
|Photo ID:
|6255062
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-IM475-1005
|Resolution:
|6274x4183
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GLS, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 99th ERS Change of Command [Image 13 of 13], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
