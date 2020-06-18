Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR ‘liaison’ troops meet with Kosovo community leader [Image 2 of 2]

    CAMP BONDSTEEL, KOSOVO

    06.18.2020

    Photo by Spc. Miguel Ruiz 

    100th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A local government official meets with Kosovo Force Regional-Command East liaison monitoring team personnel June 18, 2020, in Ferizaj/Urosevac, Kosovo. KFOR RC-E’s “Kilo 21” liaison monitoring teams Sgt. Francisco Herrera and Spc. Shelby Dunivin, who are organic to the Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, maintain a dialogue year-round with Kosovo community leaders to promote KFOR’s situational awareness and communication campaigns within Kosovo communities. One of KFOR’s highest priorities is to ensure the safety and security and freedom of movement for all the people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jeremiah Tanael)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 04:10
    Photo ID: 6255061
    VIRIN: 061820-Z-LZ801-1003
    Resolution: 1200x800
    Size: 204.22 KB
    Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KFOR ‘liaison’ troops meet with Kosovo community leader [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Miguel Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    41IBCT
    RCE
    USAREUR
    liaison monitoring team
    ORARNG
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    NATOKFOR
    WeAreNATO
    44IBCT
    EnduringStability
    KFOR27
    KFORCE

