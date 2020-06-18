KFOR ‘liaison’ troops meet with Kosovo community leader

A local government official meets with Kosovo Force Regional-Command East liaison monitoring team personnel June 18, 2020, in Ferizaj/Urosevac, Kosovo. KFOR RC-E’s “Kilo 21” liaison monitoring teams Sgt. Francisco Herrera and Spc. Shelby Dunivin, who are organic to the Oregon Army National Guard’s 41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, maintain a dialogue year-round with Kosovo community leaders to promote KFOR’s situational awareness and communication campaigns within Kosovo communities. One of KFOR’s highest priorities is to ensure the safety and security and freedom of movement for all the people in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Jeremiah Tanael)

