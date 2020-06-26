407th EOSS Change of Command

Col. David Morgan, 407th Air Expeditionary Group commander, hands the guidon to Lt. Col. Rikki Smith as he takes command of the 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron during the change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 26, 2020. The primary purpose of a change of command ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the formality of command change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

