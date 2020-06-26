Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    407 EOSS Change of Command [Image 1 of 2]

    407 EOSS Change of Command

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Montes 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Col. David Morgan, 407th Air Expeditionary Group commander, accepts the guidon from the outgoing 407th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron commander, Lt. Col. Nathan Kitzke, during the change of command ceremony at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, June 26, 2020. The primary purpose of a change of command ceremony is to allow subordinates to witness the formality of command change from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alexandre Montes)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 03:38
    VIRIN: 200626-F-BN304-040
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 407 EOSS Change of Command [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Alex Montes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

