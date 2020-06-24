Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF Marines work on combat proficiency with the M240B medium machine gun

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew Bray 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, fire M240B medium machine guns at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2020. Marines with 5th ANGLICO and Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, conducted firing drills with the M240B medium machine gun to ensure proficiency with the weapon system and ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Marines work on combat proficiency with the M240B medium machine gun [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Range
    ANGLICO
    M240B
    12th Marines
    III MEF
    Medium Machine Gun
    III MIG
    III MarDiv

