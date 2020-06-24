U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, fire M240B medium machine guns at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2020. Marines with 5th ANGLICO and Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, conducted firing drills with the M240B medium machine gun to ensure proficiency with the weapon system and ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 00:25 Photo ID: 6254982 VIRIN: 200624-M-MY519-1264 Resolution: 7055x4706 Size: 2.47 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, III MEF Marines work on combat proficiency with the M240B medium machine gun [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Andrew Bray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.