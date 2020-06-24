III MEF Marines work on combat proficiency with the M240B medium machine gun

U.S. Marine Shannon Gibson, a combat graphics specialist with Communication Strategy and Operations Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, takes photos of Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group and Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, firing M240B medium machine guns at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, June 24, 2020. Marines with 5th ANGLICO and Bravo Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, conducted firing drills with the M240B medium machine gun to ensure proficiency with the weapon system and ensure combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andrew R. Bray)

